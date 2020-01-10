We’ve known for a bit now that Saved by the Bell was among the latest old IPs being revived for our content-ravenous brave new world, but so far it’s been missing some key players — a lot of key players, actually. So far the only ones returning are Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkeley’s Jessie Spano. But now they’re one-up — sort of: As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mark-Paul Gosselar has officially signed on to bring back fourth wall-breaking Zack Morris…for three episodes.

Of course, Gosselar is a little busy these days. He’s currently a regular on Mixed-ish, which is the main problem: Because the two shows are produced by different studios, Gosselar is not allowed to be a regular on them both. Thus the limited amount of Zack we’ll be seeing when Saved by the Bell finally drops on Peacock, NBC’s forthcoming streamer. (For example: Johnny Galecki was only allowed minimum swing-bys on the Roseanne revival, since he’s still doing The Big Bang Theory.)

But there’s more, almost! THR reports that the Saved by the Bell team is also speaking to Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, aka Kelly Kapowski, who may also only return “in some capacity.” Should that work out, Thiessen will join a revival that finds Zack having aged from a wily teenager to the governor of California, who gets in trouble after “closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.” Well, then.

(Via THR)