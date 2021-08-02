Marvel
TV

The First Reactions To Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Are In, And Critics Love The Heavy ‘Twilight Zone’ Vibes

by:

With less than two weeks to go until its premiere, the first reactions to Marvel’s What If…? are rolling in, and critics are loving this unique multiversal spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated Disney+ takes classic moments from the films and spins them on their head by basically asking “what if” the iconic events took a dramatically different turn.

While not every hypothetical scenario is known, trailers and promotional materials have revealed a few of them. Marvel’s What If…? will explore Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum instead of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Tony Stark getting saved by Killmonger in the opening minutes of the first Iron Man, Spider-Man becoming a Sorcerer Supreme, and some version of the Marvel Zombies. Also, there seems to be some sort of crazy action happening with Vision and the Infinity Stones, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s happening there.

Here’s what the critics are saying about the first three episodes:

While the consensus is in that the show is essentially Marvel’s version of The Twilight Zone and the animated series is a fun experiment, not every episode was for everybody:

But overwhelmingly critics had a blast with What If…? even if every scenario wasn’t their cup of tea:

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s What If…?:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel’s What If…? starts streaming August 11 on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Clairo Settles Into Piano Ballad Territory On Her Ambitious, Quiet New Album, ‘Sling’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×