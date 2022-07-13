Fans of FX’s What We Do In the Shadows (which, if you’re not watching it, you should be) might know Matt Berry better as Laszlo Cravensworth, the perpetually horned up vampire trying to make a go at life as an immortal creature of the night in Staten Island. Other viewers, however, might recognize the actor’s distinctive voice from The Book of Boba Fett, the Disney+ series in which Berry played a smooth-voiced, torture-loving droid known as UK2-B.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Berry explained how he had wanted to include a loving nod to his time spent in the world of Star Wars with a simple Easter egg: His idea was to pass a toy version of his character from the show to Baby Colin Robinson in an episode of the fourth season, which kicked off this week. Unfortunately, Berry wasn’t quite used to the Secrecy of Star Wars machinery and was not allowed to use a recreation of the character — as his role in the sci-fi series had yet to be announced yet.

“I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody,” Berry told Newsweek.

While Berry says that season 5 may offer some crossover potential “if there’s any kids toys lying around, but I don’t think there’ll be any place for it.”

For now, Berry is content that he was able to sneak the theme song to his hilariously absurd comedy Toast of London (which is currently a bit difficult to find after a new season emerged) into a 2021 episode of Shadows.

(Via Newsweek)