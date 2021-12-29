Branching off from the events of The Mandalorian‘s second season, the new spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, made its Disney+ debut on Wednesday and along for the ride was a surprising cast member: What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry. Eagle-eared fans may have caught his distinctive voice during a brief appearance in the season premiere, but if you didn’t, Berry played the droid who introduced Tattooine dignitaries to Boba Fett, who now sits on Jabba the Hutt’s vacant throne This guy…

Via Decider:

He was cast as the voice behind UK2-B, a smelter droid of the same model as 8D8. And 8D8 was one of the most memorable droids from the original sequence in Jabba’s palace from 1983’s Return of the Jedi. He was the droid that was in charge of all that droid torture, proving that not only can droids feel pain, they can also derive pleasure from inflicting pain.

Berry’s character definitely loves torture alright. When Boba Fett decides to spare two Gamorrean guards, UK2-B protests that torturing is a show of power, which Fett is not concerned with. For now. As for whether Berry will be a continued presence on the Disney+ series is unknown, but if he is, hopefully, he’ll get to cut loose a little bit. Berry is one of those actors who can make reading the phone book sound hilarious.

(Via Decider)