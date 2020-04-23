Matthew Macfadyen first broke through as a most fastidious Mr. Darcy in the 2005 Keira Knightley-led Pride & Prejudice, but he’s gone next level on Succession, playing the squarely conniving Tom Wamsgam, a sociopath but one who could only ever fleece someone as dim as Nicholas Braun’s towering Cousin Greg. The English actor’s the man you want when you want someone to play lame men who are probably guilty of something, and it’s clear he’s perfect fit for AMC’s forthcoming Quiz, a show about a man who was found guilty of swindling Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

It’s a true story, based on a 2001 case involving one Charles Ingram, who, along with his wife Diana (played by Sian Clifford), were accused and later convicted of cheating their way to a jackpot on the once ubiquitous quiz show. The three-part drama, based on a play by James Graham first mounted on the West End in 2017, aired this month in its native England, but won’t arrive round these parts until May 31.

As far as whether the Ingrams were indeed guilty as charges, the show (and play) does not provide — cue dramatic Millionaire music — a final answer. Instead, as per IndieWire (by way of The A.V. Club), Graham said he wanted to “present both sides,” and that he wanted to “ask the audience to make up their minds whether they’re innocent or guilty.” Wherever the truth lies, Macfadyen looks like he’s excellent in it, and it’s another addition to the list of acclaimed shows centered around the former game show, alongside Oscar-winner Slumdog Millionaire.

Quiz airs on AMC starting on May 31.

