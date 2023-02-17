Taylor Sheridan volleyed from a steady-enough acting career (Sons of Anarchy and an array of procedural shows) to a whirlwind of writing hits, including Sicario, all the way to helming his own universe for the Paramount Network. That has, of course, included the launch of Paramount+, where several of his series bring plenty of lingering eyeballs after people stop by to watch Top Gun: Maverick. Mind you, there are a lot of Taylor Sheridan shows for people to enjoy on streaming, and although Yellowstone is not actually available on Paramount+ at the moment (you can watch it on Peacock), there’s plenty more there including Yellowstone spinoffs and adjacent shows. These include projects starring Sylvester Stallone and Jeremy Renner and future series to come. How can you keep track of every Taylor Sheridan-verse show and know where to stream them? We’ve got you covered here. Although there’s currently some drama involving both Yellowstone (Kevin Costner might be out the door soon with an A-list McConaughey on the horizon) and Tulsa King (showrunner Terence Winter is departing with a replacement yet to be announced), they’re firmly part of the roster of ongoing Sheridan hits. He is involved with all of these series — some are directly part of the Yellowstone timeline and others completely unrelated — in varying capacities, whether that’s on the creation side or as full-on writer, executive producer, and more.

Yellowstone (Streaming on Peacock) Here’s the granddaddy of them all. If you’re reading this, then you’ve probably at least checked out the series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, so we won’t spend time describing the show. What does matter is that the drama is now extending beyond the Chief Joseph Ranch and out into the real world because Costner might be leaving the building. Such a development would obviously complicate the rest of the Sheridan universe and carry far-reaching Dutton fallout, which we’ll briefly discuss in a moment. 1883 (Streaming on Paramount+) This first-to-arrive prequel follows on the heels of the initial series’ runaway success and stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton. The story goes back to the travels of the O.G. Dutton family moving through the Wild West on the way to Montana. Basically, this is all about the search for America’s promised land, which will yield bittersweet discoveries with welcome callbacks to the beloved series that brought those fans to the franchise in the first place.

1923 (Streaming on Paramount+) Even more A-list power arrived with another prequel/origin story for the Dutton family. As the show’s title suggests, this show picks up four decades following the events of 1883, and two land-defending Duttons are portrayed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. There are forces of nature to contend with, sure, but more than that, there’s the Great Depression and Prohibition and predatory parties circling aplenty. A ton of antagonists would like to get their hands on that ranch property, but Helen Mirren ain’t having it. Surely, you’ve seen her work, right? She means business. 6666 (In development) Although the title of this show suggests some evil cowboys afoot, the label does arrive with context. Reportedly, the still-in-development series will take place at the 6666 Ranch in Texas. As TV Guide points out, this is a direct reference to a Season 5 episode, in which John Dutton’s daughter, Beth, found inspiration from the ranch and decided to “to start selling Yellowstone-branded beef,” and this spinoff would follow the stories that take place with that famous ranch’s cowboys.

Mystery Matthew McConaughey Project? (Up in the air, TBA) As the label indicates, this one’s a puzzler, but according to an initial report from Deadline, the Magic Mike star is “in talks” to lead a “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga.” This could be great timing, considering reports that Kevin Costner wishes to leave this universe, and McConaughey’s Texan-yet-adaptable drawl would be right at home in either a Yellowstone offshoot or if they even tried to pop him into the flagship series. Stay tuned on that note. And now for Sheridan-involved, non-Yellowstone shows… Mayor Of Kingstown (Streaming on Paramount+) Jeremy Renner has had a tough time of things in real life lately, but he’s still part of the Taylor Sheridan stable of successes. The Yellowstone king co-created this show with Hugh Dillon, and the story follows Dillon’s observations from his formative years near Ontario’s Kingston Penitentiary. Renner is the figurative “mayor” of the title, meaning that he’s the sales dude who negotiates deals between inmates and law enforcement. Renner truly hits a higher gear in crime drama mode.

Tulsa King (Streaming on Paramount+) Sylvester Stallone has been leading up to this role for his whole career, and he’s genuinely having a blast as a mafia boss with the run of an entire city, which yes, simply happens to be Tulsa. Who would have thought that this city would be so hot on TV these days? After Watchmen and amid the ongoing Reservation Dogs, TV characters cannot seem to stay away from the semi-appealing armpit of Route 66. Stallone delivers a fun and emotional performance in an irresistible show that’s so-far helmed by Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter with a replacement to come. Winter has chosen to move onto other projects, although a second season is in the works for Balboa in the Heartland. Lioness (In post-production) This series shall star Zoe Saldaña as top brass at the CIA’s Lioness Program (modeled after the real life entity), where she will mentor and mold recruits into tough undercover operatives. These young women will go on to assassinate baddies in dangerous situations, although one such situation grows complicated when a recruit must grow close to a terrorist’s daughter in order to reach a mark. The show’s been filming in Maryland, and while we don’t have a release date yet, that should be coming soon.