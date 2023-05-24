HBO Max officially converted to Max today, and the transition has already been a little bumpy. The new Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app that merged HBO Max and Discovery+ content into one hub has been causing user issues across several different platforms. Those issues include login errors, crashes, or in some cases, the app simply not loading.

According to Variety, “the issues spanned the Max.com website as well as mobile apps including iOS and connected-TV apps on Roku and Samsung TV.”

When HBO Max launched in May 2020, it experienced similar issues, and Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly working diligently to solve any problems and had a “war room” at the ready:

“You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale,” a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said. “We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.” For the Max launch, Warner Bros. Discovery is actively monitoring customer reports of technical problems from “war rooms” in multiple locations including in Bellevue, Wash., New York and London. “The entire team is on standby,” Warner Bros. Discovery CTO Avi Saxena told Variety in an interview Monday.

Shortly after the launch, Max users took to Twitter to report issues and post videos of the Max app refusing to load or not allowing them to login. You can see some of their reactions below:

The new Max app picking up right where HBO Max left off pic.twitter.com/6KQI1GpHb5 — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) May 23, 2023

hbo max getting turned into max pic.twitter.com/3CHAbMSdCp — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) May 23, 2023

HBO Max is now just MAX as of today. site doesnt work. Straight up doesnt work. No menu, nothing. I logged in and the Start Streaming button does nothing. Stuck, no resource or help. Monthly charge went through without any issue though, not like they had all this time to prepare — DOTTS (@dotts27) May 23, 2023

HBO Max is now Max. It is also not working either. pic.twitter.com/uSPWvkpWTj — Cinema Snopes (@CinemaSnopes) May 23, 2023

well… they killed HBOMax and the new app doesn’t even let you sign in 😭 what a joke pic.twitter.com/aHJ883lWmT — Eljohn Macaranas (@EljohnMacaranas) May 23, 2023

So HBOMax is now just Max… and I go to the site and click "start streaming" and… nothing happens. Literally nothing. It doesn't even try to load the next page. I can't even feign surprise at this point. — Council of Geeks (@councilofgeeks) May 23, 2023

My HBO Max app just turned into Max pic.twitter.com/lRyPyFFxvl — Mike (@michaelcollado) May 23, 2023

