Maya Hawke Hilariously Revisits A Classic Rihanna And Ethan Hawke Moment For Father’s Day

Father’s Day was yesterday, meaning social media was flooded with tributes to dads everywhere. One of the funniest of them came from Stranger Things star and musician Maya Hawke, whose father is of course Ethan Hawke.

An Instagram post shared yesterday reads, “Happy Father’s Day specifically to Ethan Hawke making his son switch seats with him so he could get at Rihanna.” Indeed, the post shows two photos of Rihanna and Ethan sitting courtside at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game, one with his son Levon seated between them and another with Ethan next to Rihanna. Maya shared that post on her Instagram story and let the image do the talking, adding simply, “Happy Father’s Day dad”

Ethan actually addressed this moment previously: In 2019, he re-shared a similar tweet featuring the same two photos and wrote, “Yes, my son and I remember this GREAT night. His version is a little different than mine.”

As for the topic of the depicted conversation, it’s possible Rihanna and Hawke were chatting about Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, the 2017 movie in which they both starred; The photos were taken on February 15, 2015 and the two joined the cast of the film later that year, Rihanna in October and Hawke in December.

