More of Maya Rudolph is always a good thing. The comedy actress and Saturday Night Live alum will star in a new half hour comedy series for Apple TV that will re-team her with the Emmy-winning creators behind Forever Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. While the title for the project has yet to be announced, it has already received a straight-to-series order from Apple as the streaming service seeks to aggressively boost its original content offerings. Via Deadline:

On the new Apple series, Rudolph will play Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Creators/writers Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with the company’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing.

Yang and Hubbard aren’t the only ones with Emmys under their belts. Rudolph knocked out an impressive double Emmy win in 2020 thanks to her work as Kamala Harris on SNL and her voiceover work for Big Mouth where she plays the female hormone monstress Connie. Thanks to Rudolph’s impressive vocal talents and comedic wit, the role has been a breakout hit for fans who can’t over the way the character pronounces “bubble bath.” Conan O’Brien has even admitted to being impressed by the unusual pronunciation, which Rudolph revealed was a process to create.

“I remember sort of doing it and I remember sort of being egged on to… can you find more? Can you actually find more?” Rudolph told Conan on his podcast. “And we were trying to make — I think maybe initially because she’s meant to be a hormone monsters we were trying to make her voice a roller coaster. Just like a roller coaster of emotions. So it was sort of that low, high, low dipping stuff.”

