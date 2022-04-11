Jeopardy! fans are, to put it lightly, a dedicated bunch. They will notice the slightest change to the show’s format, or — to use a completely random example — if one of the show’s two hosts wears the same orange sweater blazer more than once.

During Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, TV’s greatest morning show host Drew Barrymore interviewed Mayim Bialik about the attention a blazer she wore on the game show has received. “Apparently, all day people are freaking out on Twitter and Instagram and social media and every portal about your jacket,” she said. “But did you know that your hair and outfit were making like…” Bialik finished the thought for her. “I did not,” she divulged. “My mother actually mentioned this to me before it was anywhere else.” Bialik has apparently worn the stylish blazer before, as pointed out by the “absolute observant obsessive commenting [community]” that Jeopardy! inspires.

“I mean, look, for men in these hosting positions, they also change clothes every episode but they wear like, a blue suit, a black suit, a grey suit, and they just change the ties. It’s less noticeable,” Bialik noted… “I will never wear that blazer again. That’s it. Done!”

And if she does, Jeopardy! fans are “going to notice,” Barrymore added. Something tells me if Alex Trebek or even Ken Jennings wore the same suit more than once, they wouldn’t hear about it from random people on Twitter as much as Bialik. Wonder why…

You can watch The Drew Barrymore Show interview above.