Dakota Johnson Has No Regrets About Calling Out Ellen In Her Viral (And Extremely Awkward) ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Interview

Dakota Johnson played a small but integral role in the disintegration of Ellen’s fake public persona.

During a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Suspiria actress was confronted by host Ellen DeGeneres for not being invited to her 30th birthday party. “Actually, no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson insisted. “Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!” She later called Tig Notaro her favorite comedian, prompting groans from the audience:

As it turns out, Ellen thinks she deserves credit for Dakota stanning Tig. “Tig is hilarious,” the comedian admitted. “But you saw her first at my birthday party, so I feel like I introduced her to you.” Except… “I had left your birthday party before that happened,” Dakota revealed. “Gosh, this isn’t going well!”

It was awkward. It was great. And Drew Barrymore has Johnson’s back.

“People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties,” Barrymore said on Thursday’s episode of her eponymous talk show, referencing the Ellen incident. “That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing.” This was Johnson’s response:

That’s a laugh of someone with no regrets.

You can watch The Drew Barrymore Show clip above (it happens around the 4:15 mark).

(Via E! Online)

