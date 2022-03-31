Four years ago, McDonald’s decided to cash in on the Rick and Morty hype train by bringing back the fast food giant’s practically mythical Szechuan sauce after it was featured in an episode of the hit Adult Swim series. The rollout could not have gone worse. Due to limited supplies, Rick and Morty fans were having full-on meltdowns inside the chain restaurant over the sauce’s availability. The whole thing was such a colossal disaster that even Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon blasted fans for how they acted.

“I wouldn’t wish that show’s fans on any fast-food restaurant,” Harmon said in a 2018 interview where he accused McDonald’s of “mugging” them with the promotion. “I think everybody got what they deserved all around.”

So with that in mind, surprise! McDonald’s is bringing back Szechuan sauce for another round of chaos. Although, this time, employees are prepared for Rick and Morty fans to do their worst. Via Business Insider:

“The Szechuan sauce packets are locked in a closet that only I and my general manager can access,” one California shift manager told Insider. The North Carolina worker says he and his coworkers plan to keep close tabs on remaining stocks of Szechuan sauce, and remain strict about the order limits imposed by McDonald’s.

According to Insider, McDonald’s has yet to reveal when this latest Szechuan sauce rollout will begin, but reportedly, the plan is to only make the sauce available through online orders on the McDonald’s app. In theory, that should limit employees’ interactions with bug-wild Rick and Morty fans, but if they know the sauce is in restaurants, there’s very little stopping them from going in and asking for it in person. Godspeed, everyone.

