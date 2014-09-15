Meet The Newest Member Of The ‘SNL’ Cast, Pete Davidson

Since May, SNL has shed many of the anonymous members of its cast. John Milhiser, Noël Wells, and Brooks Wheelan are gone, and none will be particularly missed (unlike the forever-underused Nasim Pedrad, who left for a starring role on Mulaney). A 14-member cast, including Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, seemed sufficient, but according to Deadline, Lorne Michaels has hired standup comedian Pete Davidson as a feature player. He’s 20 years old.
A native of Staten Island, NY, Davidson started his career in comedy at age 16, using it as a therapeutic outlet after losing his father, a New York City firefighter, on 9/11. Making his rounds in the New York comedy scene, he was spotted by Nick Cannon who took him under his wing. Davidson was a semi-regular on the revival of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out improv comedy series on MTV2 last year, leading to a gig on [MTV2’s] Guy Code. Davidson, who dropped out of college, made his film acting debut in Cannon’s direct-to-video School Dance. (Via)
Here’s his standup set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from April.
Expect Davidson to fill in for Cecily Strong on “Girlfriends Talk Show.”
He looks like buscemi and armonsons love child
I was going for Fred Armisen and Macaulay Culkin.
Looks like Angelina Jolie’s sister.
Looks like King Joffrey has some serious competition in the “punchable faces” department.
Amen to that… first think I thought of.
Any you guys are wrong, he’s the love child of Corey Haim and Macauley Culkin
Oooooh, great get from the famous Nick Cannon Comedy Stable.
Brought to you by Nick Cannon is not a ringing endorsement and makes me cringe to think about.
However, he was pretty funny in that clip
Well to be fair that stable also brought us Taran Killam – so maybe its the old adage of those who can’t do, teach…
Yea, don’t let the Nick Cannon endorsement frighten you. He’s legit, I’ve seen him perform many a time and he has yet to disappoint
especially for a 20 year old… that motherfucker.
Ok
Pete Holmes would have been my choice.
I feel like he’d be Fallon-esque in his inability to not laugh during live sketches. I loved his pre-taped bits on The Pete Holmes Show, because he could actually come across as a good sketch performer, but live? He would crack on every line, I bet.
I’ve never once laughed at Pete Holmes. I also agree, Matt Steele, he’d be Fallon all over again.
As far as I know, I just made it up and Holmes wasn’t up for SNL. Way to start an Internet rumour, eh?
He’s funny. Liking forward to seeing what he can provide
Most of the guy code cast have been wack outside of stuff on that show.. Good luck tho.
Jon Gabrus is excellent. His work on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast has been phenomenal.
He’s the vaguely ethic man they’ve been looking for since Fred Armisen left.
HA!!!!
He looks like he’s 15
He looks like Kate McKinnon dressed as Bieber.
finally a shoalin representer. now your gettin it lorne
so hoping to read the words “replaces jay Pharoah”.
Nah, there’s room for both
Brilliant Idiots!
As an unashamed Wild N’ Out fan i really think this kids hilarious
There are some legitimately funny people on Wild N’ Out. Unfortunately there are also a number of legitimately not funny people too.
After watching the standup clip, I’m definitely getting a young Sandler vibe from the kid
very funny ,could not stop cracking up again very funny stuff !
I saw him recently at The Stand. It’s insane he’s only 20, kid has massive potential.
Pete has as much of a pedigree as any of Lorne’s annual parade of Great White Hopes so I’m not gonna hold him or anyone with ethni flavor to some extra special standard that didn’t previously exist. So what the hell, let’s see what the kid can do this year. he may suck he may kill.
give him a shot.
“If this is your only reason for living, you should probably kill yourself.” – I don’t know why, but a good suicide joke always gets me.
That joke killed me.
Dude is 20. And seriously funny. Not sure why all the ha…oh right, the internet.