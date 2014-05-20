Meet The People Who Think ‘Godzilla’ Is Based On A True Story

The original Godzilla movie came out in 1954, less than a decade after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This wasn’t a coincidence: according to producer Tomoyuki Tanaka, “The theme of the film, from the beginning, was the terror of the bomb. Mankind had created the bomb, and now nature was going to take revenge on mankind.” In a sense, Godzilla was inspired by a true story, but no, a giant nuclear lizard didn’t stomp around Toyko while men in hats screamed, “Gojira!”

As Jimmy Kimmel Live! found out, not everyone knows this.

Godzilla made $93 million during its opening weekend here in the United States. So we went out onto Hollywood Blvd and asked people this question: considering Godzilla is based on the true story of the giant lizard attack on Tokyo that killed more than 100,000 people in 1954, do you think it is wrong that Hollywood glamorizes this event for entertainment? (Via)

As always, Kimmel could be TOTALLY PRANKING US, BRO, but I choose to believe it’s real, like when King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. That actually happened.