Meet The People Who Think ‘Godzilla’ Is Based On A True Story

The original Godzilla movie came out in 1954, less than a decade after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This wasn’t a coincidence: according to producer Tomoyuki Tanaka, “The theme of the film, from the beginning, was the terror of the bomb. Mankind had created the bomb, and now nature was going to take revenge on mankind.” In a sense, Godzilla was inspired by a true story, but no, a giant nuclear lizard didn’t stomp around Toyko while men in hats screamed, “Gojira!”
As Jimmy Kimmel Live! found out, not everyone knows this.
Godzilla made $93 million during its opening weekend here in the United States. So we went out onto Hollywood Blvd and asked people this question: considering Godzilla is based on the true story of the giant lizard attack on Tokyo that killed more than 100,000 people in 1954, do you think it is wrong that Hollywood glamorizes this event for entertainment? (Via)
As always, Kimmel could be TOTALLY PRANKING US, BRO, but I choose to believe it’s real, like when King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. That actually happened.
Actually there was a very serious incident in 1949 in the Tokyo zoo where more then two dozen komodo dragons escaped their enclosure. Nearly 450 people were died. With 600 more dying from the poisonous bites in the next. Science was still young then and they didn’t know about the bacteria in the komodo dragon’s mouths(which was biolumiscent and thus during the night the komodo dragon’s mouth would shine hence the godizlla nuclear fire) so they assumed that those were radioactive lizards who infected the people. Hence Gojira Go for radioactive and jira for dragon
More people would have died if it wasn’t for Crikey Irwin(Steve Irwen’s grandfather) who together with his trained falcon fought the komodo dragon’s hand to hand and literally dragged them back to their enclosures and later on sneaked them away from the country so that they wouldn’t get lynched from the families of the dead
Sadly his plane got lost over the ocean. Some say he survived. Every sailor knows the rumours of the Lizard King
That was beautiful… thank you. *a single tear streams down cheek*
This and his assistance with the Great Shark Tornadoes of Sydney Bay in ’55 (On which the Syfy movies are based) are the reasons why Crikey Irwin is a legend and won the Australian Medal of Honor in 1959.
True but he did fight on the side of the sharks and was a crucial figure in bringing the Australian Shark Regime . And despite the fact that the sharks were benevolent rulers who spend more then a decade turning Australia into an economic powerhouse it’s still a sore point for a lot of Australians
If the legacy of this post is people not taking actual komodo dragons seriously in the future, then you have done the world a great disservice, MuffinMan.
“Nearly 450 people were died”.
It’s like a 4chan simulator up in here.
It is worth noting that God probably has something against Bob Irwin.
Michael Chiklis hanging out at 2:37
The stated premise was, “GIVEN that Godzilla was based upon” a true event. Based on the phrasing, it would be acceptable to draw a conclusion, BASED upon the stated premise. I think he actually swung and missed with this one.