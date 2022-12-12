You might think that the holidays are a hard time for you and your family, and you would be right! They are hard for everyone. But they are particularly hard for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were basically bullied and (allegedly) threatened while taking on their Royal duties. Sure, your grandma gets you the same sweater every year, but a least she doesn’t exist in a monarchy aimed at overpowering those less fortunate than herself, right? Hopefully!

The formerly royal couple have been detailing exactly why they chose to leave the infamous family, and a new clip from their upcoming documentary shines a little light on what went down across the pond.

“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Markle said, detailing that she and he husband were put at risk. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” she added.

Prince Harry then alleged that the Royal Family was always looking out for his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, while throwing him under the bus. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the Prince said. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” After the media continued to tear down the couple, they made the decision to do what was best for them and their future. Prince Harry added, “I said to her ‘we need to get out.'”

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

The duo did get out, leaving the Royal Family and stepping down from their duties in early 2020. The two now live in California with their two kids after meeting the old-fashioned way: through Snapchat. The “old” in “old fashioned” here means pre-2020, obviously.

Harry and Meghan Volume I is now streaming on Netflix, with Volume 2 continuing on December 15th.