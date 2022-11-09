House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, making it tough for Ned Stark and Daenerys Targaryen to appear on the prequel series considering they, uh, aren’t alive yet. But one Thrones character could drop by — at a youthful 200 years old.

Carice van Houten, who played the magical Melisandre, told Digital Spy that she “wouldn’t say no” to a comeback for her character. “Would I [return]? If the storyline was good – yes, why not? I think it would be more fun to show a young Melisandre, or a child Melisandre – to really go deep into her slave routes,” she said, adding, “But there is an interesting sort of storyline there, and I think it’s a bit boring to then drag me out again. I think it’s nicer to have another actor do it. But, you know, I wouldn’t say no.”

The Red Woman’s age is never given on Thrones, but co-creator David Benioff said that the character is “several centuries” old. Vanity Fair also notes that “the actor who played Maester Cressen, Oliver Ford Davies, told journalists in 2013 that, according to van Houten, Melisandre is ‘400 years old.’ She offered that fact up by way of explaining why her character survived poison in season two, episode one, and his character croaked.”

If Melisandre looked this good at 400…

… imagine what she looks like at 230. Yowza.

