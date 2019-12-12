A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Isn’t Opposed To Coming Back For The Prequel Series

While the Naomi Watts-led Game of Thrones prequel series didn’t last past a pilot order, the Targaryen-focused House of the Dragon has been given a full-season order from HBO. Though don’t expect to see too many of the show’s original cast members reprise their roles for it, as the prequel series is just that — a prequel. Set hundreds of years before the show’s setting, House of the Dragon won’t have much to do with Winterfell and the like. At least, that will be the case of the aged sorceress Melisandre doesn’t somehow make an appearance.

Such was the suggestion Entertainment Weekly made to actress Carice van Houten. Obviously, their conversation about co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik’s prequel series was nothing more than speculative, but that doesn’t mean Houten’s opposed to the idea. On the contrary, she seems interested:

“Well, it would really depend on the storyline. I would be interested if we could see a completely different side to her. It would have to be an interesting perspective that we haven’t seen before. Otherwise, I feel like I’ve closed it off in a natural way — which is also a good thing.”

So, whether or not Melisandre comes back for House of the Dragon depends on the story Sapochnik, George R.R. Martin, and the rest of the writers decide to crack for it. That, and whether or not Houten digs what they’ve got to offer her.

