This Awkward Interview With ‘Dexter’s’ Michael C. Hall Will Make You Squirm

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall is making the talk-show rounds a little this week, out in support of his new movie, Kill Your Darlings, with Daniel Radcliffe. I thought it would be a great opportunity for talk show hosts to, you know, ask him what he thought about the reception of the terrible final season of Dexter, and get his thoughts on the negative response. But nobody seems to want to ask that question for some reason. In the few interviews I’ve seen, Michael C. Hall still talks glowingly about Dexter, and he is still providing the same rote answers he offered before the season.
But, while reporters haven’t been willing to hold Michael C. Hall’s feet to the fire on Dexter, one Bangladeshi reporter was not so shy about asking Michael C. Hall about his divorce from his Dexter co-star, Jennifer Carpenter, which results in a delightfully squirm-worthy exchange:
“So, uh, Debra? How did that end?”
I also stumbled across this YouTube video, which was posted 5 days ago. I don’t, however, know when it was actually filmed. In it, Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter more eloquently answer the question that the Bangladeshi reporter above so awkwardly tried to ask, which is: What was it like to work together after you were divorced? It’s a classy response from both Hall and Carpenter, with Carpenter shedding a couple of tears.
To sum: Dexter’s final season is still terrible; reporters can be terribly invasive; and Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter are still good people.
