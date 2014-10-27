Michael Che Sure Liked to Bust The Balls Of Former ‘SNL’ Cast Member Brooks Wheelan On Instagram

I was looking at Michael Che’s Instagram account this weekend because Che is my favorite thing about Saturday Night Live these days, aside from Cecily Strong, and I began to notice something take shape: Michael Che used to give former SNL featured player, Brooks Wheelan, an incredible amount of sh*t. At first I thought: Wow! Che is kind of being a dick to Wheelan.
However, the more incidences of it that I saw, the more I realized that these two guys must have been really good friends. After all, he would bust a guy’s balls that much if he wasn’t a good friend?
Then I started to feel sad because Brooks Wheelan got fired, and Michael Che probably lost a good friend on staff (Che was a writer there last season, before moving on to The Daily Show and then “Weekend Update”), and I bet they’d have made a good team.
So, here’s looking forward to an awesome Michael Che/Brooks Wheelan buddy cop movie in our futures. In the meantime, check out the incredibly amount of grief Che used to give Wheelan on Instagram.
this f**kin guy @brookswheelan pierced his own ear today hahaha!
these are @brookswheelan sneakers. he wore these to work unironically. this is white privilege. #SNL
@brookswheelan idea of a selfie with me
look. at. brooks. FACE.
@brookswheelan is a creep.
look how long brooks wheelans headphones cord is! hahahahaha
that time me and @brookswheelan recognized each other
Source: Instagram
Replace Colin Jost with Brooks and we might have a winning formula. Brooks at least has those Topeka news anchor good looks. Colin Jost looks like he failed out of the Weather Academy.
+1
i think it would be after reading this, they would probably playfully rip each other every time a mistake is made.
I think I’ve now seen more of Brooks Wheelan from this post than the entire time he was on SNL.
The Che – Jost pairing is off to a less than stellar beginning. Some personality would be nice?
This guy was a victim of the crappy writing last season. Hopefully he gets another chance.
Che is a funny guy to be sure, but he needs to stop making that cringing, furrowed-brow face when reading the prompter. He looks like he is in pain.