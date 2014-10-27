Michael Che Sure Liked to Bust The Balls Of Former ‘SNL’ Cast Member Brooks Wheelan On Instagram

#Instagram #SNL
10.27.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

I was looking at Michael Che’s Instagram account this weekend because Che is my favorite thing about Saturday Night Live these days, aside from Cecily Strong, and I began to notice something take shape: Michael Che used to give former SNL featured player, Brooks Wheelan, an incredible amount of sh*t. At first I thought: Wow! Che is kind of being a dick to Wheelan.

However, the more incidences of it that I saw, the more I realized that these two guys must have been really good friends. After all, he would bust a guy’s balls that much if he wasn’t a good friend?

Then I started to feel sad because Brooks Wheelan got fired, and Michael Che probably lost a good friend on staff (Che was a writer there last season, before moving on to The Daily Show and then “Weekend Update”), and I bet they’d have made a good team.

So, here’s looking forward to an awesome Michael Che/Brooks Wheelan buddy cop movie in our futures. In the meantime, check out the incredibly amount of grief Che used to give Wheelan on Instagram.

this f**kin guy @brookswheelan pierced his own ear today hahaha!

these are @brookswheelan sneakers. he wore these to work unironically. this is white privilege. #SNL

@brookswheelan idea of a selfie with me

look. at. brooks. FACE.

@brookswheelan is a creep.

look how long brooks wheelans headphones cord is! hahahahaha

that time me and @brookswheelan recognized each other

Source: Instagram

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram#SNL
TAGSBrooks Wheelaninstagrammichael chesaturday night liveSNLWEEKEND UPDATE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP