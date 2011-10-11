Michael Douglas & Matt Damon Will Gay It Up For Soderbergh’s Liberace Biopic on HBO

#Steven Soderbergh #Matt Damon #HBO
10.11.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

Just go ahead and give Michael Douglas and Matt Damon Emmys now: the two will star in a Liberace biopic directed by Stephen Soderbergh that will air on HBO. The name of the film — I kid you not — is Behind the Candelabra.

[The film is] about the relationship between Liberace (Douglas), the flamboyant pianist, and his live-in lover Scott Thorson (Damon), who later filed a palimony suit against him… The film is written by Richard LaGravenese (“Water for Elephants,” “The Fisher King”); its executive producer is Jerry Weintraub, and it will be produced by Gregory Jacobs.

Mr. Weintraub, the veteran producer of “Nashville,” “Diner” and Mr. Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” movies, and who was friendly with Liberace while he was alive, said in a telephone interview that the movie would be about the performer’s “dark side and his light side.”

Liberace’s sexuality, Mr. Weintraub said, “is not a delicate subject, but it was a taboo subject when he was a young man, not like today.” [NYT]

People in the 1970s have to be some of most gullible morons in the history of modern civilization. David Bowie put on a little bit of makeup, and suddenly people had no idea what gender norms were. They had NO IDEA that Liberace and Elton John and Freddie Mercury were gay. I mean, come ON. I liked Rocky Horror Picture Show too, but not every guy in makeup and fishnets is banging Susan Sarandon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Soderbergh#Matt Damon#HBO
TAGSBEHIND THE CANDELABRAHBOLIBERACEmatt damonMICHAEL DOUGLASSTEVEN SODERBERGH

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP