Michael J. Fox Responded To E!’s Stupidity With More Class Than We Would

That Michael J. Fox, he’s such a mensch. You might remember that during E!’s endless red carpet coverage from the Golden Globes earlier this year, a very unfortunate graphic popped up on screen: “FUN FACT: Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991.” I guess that’s “fun” in the same way stepping on a nail and getting Tetanus is fun? Anyway, on last night’s Late Show with David Letterman, Fox told the departing host how he responded to the gossip network’s “blooper.”
It was classier than they deserve, i.e. no flaming dog doo involved. (That’s how we solve everything.)
“Fun fact: I love gummies.” Such a classy response.
Ugh. Why did life have to bone this dude? I mean, he’s only done nothing but bring fun and joy into people’s lives. He gets a lifetime pass for his still sensational Back to the Future performance alone, not counting all of the other awesome work he’s done over the years that remains eminently watchable. Secret of My Success, Teen Wolf, Casualties of War, Bright Lights Big City, The Hard Way (which is fucking funny as hell and is highly underrated), An American President, Family Ties, Spin City, The Frighteners. Karma sure must have been asleep at the wheel to let vermin like Charles Manson and his followers enjoy years of unearned free meals and healthcare while this poor sod gets clobbered with a debilitating illness halfway into his life. That makes sense. Give a bloodthirsty madman and his ghoulish sect a long and healthy free ride on a taxpayer’s dime, while a beloved actor, and by all accounts a genuinely decent human being, gets hobbled with a debilitating illness. How do you explain the fairness of that to your kids?
You’re right. IMPRISON MICHAEL J FOX!
Oh. Wait. I think I misunderstood what you wrote, nevermind.
Impeach Churchill!
@Cruising: Your sympathies are well understood, but really, the guy is always joking about it. Not to mention his book is called “Don’t feel sorry for me” or something similar. He was on Stern recently to promote his show and said that they’re coming up with new discoveries to getting rid of this disease all the time. Plus don’t forget he chooses not to take his meds in public as he feels it helps bring awareness. Had he taken his doses he’d be sitting there like he didn’t have it (he did that on “Inside the Actors’ Studio a while back).
Also, “Greed” is an under-rated gem that not only has Fox in his comedic prime, but the late great Phil Hartman steals the show every time he’s onscreen. The supporting cast (including Kirk Douglas) are great to.
life isn’t fair. sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. to teach children anything but the fact that life isn’t fair, is to set them up for unrealistic expectation, crushing disappointment, and to distrustful of anything or anyone else in a postion of authority will try and convince them of later in life.
There is no God, there is no Santa Claus, babies die of starvation in the thousands every day in Africa, and Michael J Fox has Parkinson’s disease through no personal fault of his own besides poor luck and badly engineered genetics.
I agree that Michael J. Fox is a good guy that got dealt a shit hand in life, but at least he’s still keeping himself vital. He could have disappeared in 1991 and become some bitter man that let Parkinson’s disease consume him. I think he’s handling his life with this disease gracefully and that makes him an even more awesome guy.
THANKS OBAMA
I agree, Cruisingbilly! Michael J Fox is a class act.
Canonize this guy, right now.
You Classy as hell, Michael J Fox
Fun fact: everyone hates you.
Far too many facts are falsely purported to be fun. I don’t think we should stand for it any longer. Just call them facts! Or trivia, better yet.
Also <3 MJF
What a guy. I seriously recommend reading his books. I’ve only read two of them (“Always Looking Up” and “Lucky Man”) they are really inspiring.
So basically, this let’s people know it’s okay to ask “can I shake your hand” without adding a “no offense”?
What a great guy!
Michael J. Fox is an American treasure who just happens to be Canadian.
Fun fact: I used to work for a journalist and had the opportunity to overhear the phone interview he did w/ Michael J. Fox and I can attest that, off the cuff and unconstrained by TV censors, he is absolutely charming as hell. FWIW you can teach your children that it was lucky for all the poor, unknown people with Parkinson’s that someone like Fox got it because he’s bringing his fame to the cause.