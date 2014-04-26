Michael J. Fox Responded To E!’s Stupidity With More Class Than We Would

That Michael J. Fox, he’s such a mensch. You might remember that during E!’s endless red carpet coverage from the Golden Globes earlier this year, a very unfortunate graphic popped up on screen: “FUN FACT: Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991.” I guess that’s “fun” in the same way stepping on a nail and getting Tetanus is fun? Anyway, on last night’s Late Show with David Letterman, Fox told the departing host how he responded to the gossip network’s “blooper.”

It was classier than they deserve, i.e. no flaming dog doo involved. (That’s how we solve everything.)