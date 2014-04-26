Michael J. Fox Responded To E!’s Stupidity With More Class Than We Would

#Michael J. Fox #David Letterman
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.14 22 Comments

That Michael J. Fox, he’s such a mensch. You might remember that during E!’s endless red carpet coverage from the Golden Globes earlier this year, a very unfortunate graphic popped up on screen: “FUN FACT: Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991.” I guess that’s “fun” in the same way stepping on a nail and getting Tetanus is fun? Anyway, on last night’s Late Show with David Letterman, Fox told the departing host how he responded to the gossip network’s “blooper.”

It was classier than they deserve, i.e. no flaming dog doo involved. (That’s how we solve everything.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael J. Fox#David Letterman
TAGSdavid lettermanE!MICHAEL J. FOX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP