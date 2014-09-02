Mike Myers Nearly Quit ‘Wayne’s World’ Because The Studio Demanded He Replace ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

We don’t hear that much from Saturday Night Live alum and Austin Powers lead Mike Myers anymore (but if you’re curious, this is what he’s been up to). After the 2003 bomb, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat and the 2008 stinker, Love Guru, Myers basically dropped out of the business, had a kid, and has been quietly enjoying his life away from fame ever since.
Several weeks ago, however, he was on Marc Maron’s podcast, which I finally caught over the Labor Day weekend. It was far more fascinating that I expected. Myers was incredibly candid about his career and wasn’t at all shy about talking about some of the more intimate and controversial details of it. The best part of the podcast, however, was when Maron asked Myers if he could explain why he’d gotten a reputation as one of those guys who is difficult to work with.
Myers was forthright, and didn’t deny that where it involves certain things that he owns — like the Austin Powers and Wayne’s World characters — he can be very controlling. In other words, he demands the very best, and as a result, he’s gotten into a few spats over the years. He said, for instance, that he blew up at Lorne Michaels when SNL decided to bring Nancy Kerrigan on as a host after the Tonya Harding incident. He also said that Lorne Michaels was furious with him when he missed five shows because of overruns on So I Married an Axe Murderer.
There were a few other examples of Myers being difficult, but the most interesting one he gave for why he’s obtained that reputation was his dispute Paramount over whether to use Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody in Wayne’s World. That song of course is the centerpiece of that movie, and one of the most memorable scenes in comedy history.
Many may not remember, however, that in 1992, Queen was not a hugely popular band. Freddie Mercury had died of AIDS in 1991, and the band wasn’t exactly racking up album sales. It was the inclusion of “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Wayne’s World that had stimulated their resurgence. The movie made the single number two on Billboard (bigger than the first time it was released) and Queen went on to sell several more million albums because Wayne’s World reintroduced them to popular culture (and MTV).
But if the studio had gotten its way, it wouldn’t have been Queen.
It would’ve been Guns n’ Roses.
OK, maybe not that Gun n’ Roses. More like this Guns n’ Roses.
Though he didn’t specify which song (I’m assuming Welcome to the Jungle), Myers said he was furious when the studio insisted upon GnR and told them that if they wouldn’t let him use “Bohemian Rhapsody” that he’d walk off the movie. He had nothing against GnR, he said, but that wasn’t the movie he had set out to make. The one with “Bohemian Rhapsody” was, and once the studio realized that Myers was dead serious about leaving, they relented and reluctantly allowed him to use “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The rest is history.
Magnifico!
Source: Marc Maron
Probably the best movie based on an SNL skit ever right? I mean, it’s not a high bar.
The Blues Brothers would like to have a word with you.
those are probably the top 2
I would argue Wayne’s World holds up far better than The Blues Brothers, and was a much ballsier film. Don’t get me wrong, The Blues Brothers is a great film.
If I had to rank the top 3 SNL based films: 1) Wayne’s World, 2) The Blues Brothers, 3) Office Space then probably a tie with Wayne’s World 2/McGruber/Night at the Roxbury for so shitty they are good, then the rest all together at the bottom.
@Billy Yellowcorn McGruber was surprisingly great.
Was The Coneheads terrible? I remember seeing it in theaters, but don’t remember anything about it. That probably answers my question.
@Billy Yellowcorn – Wait, Office Space came from a SNL skit? I had no idea. What year?
@Balls of Steel Milton (Stephen Root’s character) was an animated character on SNL created by Mike Judge in the mid to late 90s. Though Milton isn’t the main character in the film, it’s still based on that SNL skit.
@LastTexansFan McGruber is extremely enjoyable. More so that it had any right to be.
@Billy Yellowcorn – Thanks!
Technically, A Mighty Wind is an SNL movie. I’m a sucker for Christopher Guest movies.
I was barely nascent in the mid 70s, but I don’t remember the Blue Brothers being a skit. I remember them doing songs and whatnot, but never in any type of acting capacity. Maybe I’m wrong.
@DarthBile : I suppose it depends on how pointlessly pedantic you want to be. Belushi and Aykroyd were playing characters, originally dressed up in bee costumes for comedic effect while singing “I’m a King Bee” for comedic effect. Does that count as “acting”? Can one act AND sing at the same time?
Wayne’s World is better than The Blues Brothers. I love both, but if i had to choose then it’s Wayne’s World all the way.
Lumbergh was also in the SNL cartoon. I think Mike Judge voiced both characters.
[www.youtube.com]
The Blues Brothers is the best. Shame on all of you! :)
Ed O’Neill still kills me in that.
I only wish he had one or two more scenes.
sames
The question is, when he does kill you, is it in battle, or in the heat of passion?
He deserved his own spin-off movie!
Why do they come to me to die…? Why do they come to me to diiiiieee…?
I never did a crazy thing in my life before that night. Why is it? That is a man kills a man in the heat of battle, it’s called heroic, but it it’s in the heat of passion, it’s called murder ?(serious face)
I liked how Mike Myers compared himself to Charlie Chaplin. I wish Chaplin had lived to see The Love Guru.
I was 7 when this movie came out, and when MTV started playing the video for “Bohemian Rhapsody” in heavy rotation. While I had liked certain Metallica and Guns ‘N Roses videos on MTV, it was “Bohemian Rhapsody” that really made 7-year-old me realize how truly superior rock music was to everything else.
If that song hadn’t been in that movie, MTV would never have played the video around that time, and the song might not have been as ubiquitous as it was throughout the 90s, and I may not even be a rock and metal fan today. So I’m glad Myers stuck to his guns on this one. That song also made me realize that piano lessons were not a complete waste of time (although I put away the keys for a guitar 5 years later and subsequently forgot nearly everything about playing a piano).
Cool story bro. Please, tell us more about your superior taste and musical talent.
@Dbo Slujj Vohaul Wow, dickish much?
Seriously, Dsv, I think u need a time out, dude. Give Matt Steele a break, it WAS a cool story, actually.
I hope Lorne Michaels eventually realized that the extra time on So I Married An Axe Murderer was worth it, but this is Michaels so probably not.
In other words, “HEAD! DOWN!”
“It’s like an orange on a toothpick. No kidding. His head’s like Sputnik.”
Also, how come no one ever talks about Mike Myers being responsible for the resurgeance of the Bay City Rollers?
“It’s a virtual planetoid”
“He’l be cryin himself to sleep tonight on his huge pilla…”
Adam Carolla always points this kind of stuff out but you know damn well the executive who said that Bohemian Rhapsody was a bad idea wasn’t fired for trying to force his (proven) terrible idea of a song onto the movie in order to make “his mark”. It’s one of the few industries where no one seems to remember or hold a grudge against the executives who insist on changing things even when it is clearly for the worst. Shit, the fact that Jon Peters and his mechanical spider fetish are still allowed on a movie set is astonishing.
To be fair to Jon Peters, it wasn’t specifically a mechanical spider he had a hardon for. Just spiders in general. And polar bears.
I like to imagine that executard telling the story to his grandkids;
“I ever tell you youngins about the time I thought one of the most iconic moments comedy films was dumb and tried to ruin it?”
This is nothing new. Paraphrasing a conversation at MGM.
You know, we need to cut some running time. We were thinking. The color scenes have musical numbers, but there’s just that one song in the black and white scenes. You could just cut that out and never miss it. Should the girl really be singing in Kansas anyway? All the songs when she’s in color, yes. Now, that makes sense thematically. So you could cut that whole musical number from the b&w and the film will never miss it. Next on the agenda, we have some notes from the focus group about the flying monkeys…
You’re smoking too much crack Smitty.
Funny, Because Queens record label did not want them to release Bohemian Rhapsody as a single. Also, I do not know why the writer thinks the single did not fare well when it was first released??
The single stayed in the top of the UK singles chart for 9 weeks and sold a million copies???
I guess number 2 on U.S. billboard is better than number 1 on U.K. singles chart???
Not to be overly dickish but I’d imagine the market is a bit larger in the U.S.
Pretty sure Tim’s right, but I also remember that Queen got bigger than ever the minute Freddie died, not just because of Wayne’s World.
@TimWhatleyDDS
I wasn’t trying to be either. I was just comparing U.K.’s 1976 singles chart to the U.S.’s 1992 Billboard and the fact that the writer did not think that Queen was not popular until Waynes world???
Their 1986 concert at Wembley, with an estimated 120,000 people in attendance, should be more than enough to attest to their popularity before “Waynes World”
Also, Freddie Mercury is cited by many to be the best frontman to ever live, and I agree.
BTW, if you have never watched Queen Live At Wembley do yourself a favor and check it out. Here is the link
[www.youtube.com]
Queen was super popular before Wayne’s World. But Bohemian Rhapsody wasn’t their big song in the States until after Wayne’s World is what the writer is saying. It was probably Another One Bites The Dust.
@shortpantsrobin Many may not remember, however, that in 1992, Queen was not a hugely popular band. Freddie Mercury had died of AIDS in 1991, and the band wasn’t exactly racking up album sales. The writers exact words
[www.queenpedia.com]
Hmmmm. I wonder why a band from the 70’s is not racking up huge record sales in the 90’s…Maybe because they don’t tour??
I am not saying Waynes World did not help, but Bohemian Rhapsody is an amazing song and can stand on it’s own. There was a reason it was huge in the 70’s and 90’s…It is timeless.
That 70’s Show was Popular, but it did not create a resurgance of Big Star.
(Big Star is AMAZING AND EVERYONE….REPEAT EVERYONE!!!!! SHOULD LISTEN TO THEM AND LOVE THEM!)
Pop Culture will kind of help, but Ice Ice Baby was in a lot of stuff and it never made a resurgance…..Wonder Why….Hmmm Because it is a song that can not stand on it’s own.
It was this movie that made me aware of a band called “Queen”. Luckily, my dad had the Greatest Hits album in his record collection, and it became one of my favourites.
I was in high school when Waynes World came out and I loved it. I saw it again just a couple of weeks. Boy, did it not hold up at all. Myers comes across as histrionic and horribly unfunny. Maybe it’s just cause every joke in that movie has been told to death by now. It’s hard to put yourself in an early-90’s mindset and pretend that the movie is original today. On comparison, the blues brothers still is entertaining, fresh, and funny. In summary, Waynes World was a dumb movie during a time when we loved dumb movies. We have fortunately grown up a bit since then.
I’ve never really liked Myers’s “jokes” in his movies, its weird because I absolutely love those movies but the scenes where its just him doing his thing are not funny at all to me.
i guess you’re talking about in the usa queen wasnt selling many records etc… in the uk they were selling plenty of records