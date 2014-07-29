Mike Rowe Is Running For County Judge In Lafayette, Arkansas

Things must be really messed up in Arkansas — and let’s face it, they probably are — because citizens there have been virtually begging UPROXX pal Mike Rowe to run for office, specifically for a judgeship in the town of Lafayette, Arkansas. Why do the folks there want the Dirty Jobs guy as their judge? Allow the Arkansas Times to explain…
One candidate in the race, Deputy Sheriff Barry Reeder, was slapped in the face by a woman who alleged he’d molested her as a child in Louisiana. The women and others were protesting outside his office. He said the charge was untrue. He was tried and acquitted in 1997 in Claiborne Parish, La., before moving to Arkansas. Reeder, a Democrat, faces two independent opponents.
Well now it kind of makes sense, right? Who better for a dirty job like rural Arkansas judge than the Dirty Jobs guy, right?
Rowe posted the following note to his Facebook page announcing his candidacy…
Enough already. I’ll do it.
After 10,000 unsolicitated invitations to run for elected office, and a steady drumbeat of growing support on this page, I’ve decided there’s only one logical course of action. Last night, I moved to Lafayette, Arkansas, to begin my bid to become County Judge.
I know that many of you were hoping for a more ambitious foray into the political scene, but after a nearly ten minutes of thoughtful soul-searching and a medicinal snort of Whistle Pig, I began to see that a direct run at the White House might be premature. So I’ve chosen a more modest route to the ultimate prize, and look forward to a spirited campaign down here in The Natural State.
Now it’s true, I hold no law degree and no political experience. But from what I’ve seen from recent court rulings, a basic understanding of the Constitution has little to do with education or a prior political record. And though I have no current ties to the great state of Arkansas, I once collected dung beetles at the University, and got along very well with the locals. More importantly, I served as The Grand Marshal of The St. Patricks Day Parade in Hot Springs back in 2008, which I’m told went very well.
Anyway, it’s been a difficult decision, but I feel a lot better now that I’ve made it, and look forward to judging the people of Lafayette just as soon as I vanquish my rival, whomever he or she may be. In the meantime, I’m gonna need a campaign manager.
Please apply below in fifty words or less. The applicant with the most likes will relocate immediately to a nicely appointed trailer behind my own residence.
Good luck to you all, and God Bless America!
I can think of worse jobs that working as Mike Rowe’s campaign manager. Surely one of you currently unemployed (or employed) UPROXX readers would be perfect for it! What are you waiting for?!?!
*puts on hog hat*
He’s running for LaFAYette [get it right] County Judge which doesn’t require a law degree, as it is a position not where you’re deciding guilt or innocence or presiding over jury trials, but where you take care of all county infrastructure like roads and county buildings. You’re the CFO of the county, basically. ([www.encyclopediaofarkansas.net])
It’s a special kind of person who has to listen to people bitch about easements all damn day. And the county seat only has around 1300 people. How hard can it be? I hope he wins.
Thanks for clarification – has an elitist city dweller I’ve always assumed elected judges in rural communities were actually presiding over criminal trials.
That said, not sure I’d trust anyone who spends their money on over-priced rye whiskey to be the CFO of anything.
There are lots of places that elect judges. It works out as well as you’d expect.
[judgepedia.org]
In Arkansas Judges are elected. “County Judge” is a not a judicial office. They are judges in name only. It’s a misleading and archaic title the confused the hell out if people and often adds to the already low opinion most lay persons have for the legal profession here in Arkansas.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock Well, you guys were responsible for a pretty good president. That’s more than my current state can claim.
Noooo, Mike. Move to NC so I can vote for you for something. Anything. Seriously.
As someone who recently moved here, I wouldn’t wish this state on anyone. If I could time travel I’d go back and encourage Lincoln to just give up.
From what friends in NC tell me, the current shittiness there is largely due to the influence of Art Pope, who used his fortune to launch a massive right-wing campaign in the legislature. (Imagine if the Kochs focused on one state, and went so far as to join the governors staff so they could plunder the state personally. That’s Pope.)
[southernspaces.org]
There’s hope though, as the polls show people there hate what McCrory and the teatards in the legislature are doing. Thom Tillis, the NC house speaker, is running for the Senate and has something like a 28% approval rating. I thought Hagan was dead in the water, but thankfully the GOP base has rallied around a fuckup once again. She’s actually leading by a slight margin.
It’s easy for me to ignore a lot of the crazies in my day-to-day life, because I live in a city and I’m surrounded by more level-headed people. And then I look at a lot of our officials and I’m like, “Oh, god dammit.”
I’m hoping that it’ll get better as my generation starts to take things over.
@Otto Man The dirty little secret is that McCrory has very little power these days. The ultra-right wing has taken over the legislature and is imposing their will. They have told Gov. Pat essentially to get on board or get run over. They are more than willing to oppose/trample the governor of their own party to do what they want. Pat’s left trying to hem them in at the margins. I dont’ absolve Pat of guilt, but he’s far from the craziest in Raleigh.
huh. for the last few months I’ve seen him all the time at my gym in SF.
What’s he like in the locker room?
This can’t be real, but I hope it is. If he makes county judge I will likely get a chance to interact with him.
Nah, he won’t be in before your court case
This could be the beginning of something Beautiful!!
Mike Rowe for President on Facebook:
[www.facebook.com]
He can’t run in Arkansas until he has 24 months of residency, unfortunately. That doesn’t mean he won’t come and do it anyway for TV. It would be a big change from SF.
All aboard! First stop, LayFayette County. Next stop, the Whitehouse. Who wouldn’t want to ride the Mike Rowe Train? So, do I get the job Mike? I was born in Arkansas. Thanks Shad
I hate to break it to you folks, but I went to high school with the Mike Rowe that was elected Lafayette County Judge in Arkansas and he’s NOT UPROXX Mike Rowe. I know it’s a stretch, but there are other people who happen to be named Mike Rowe in this world. Unbelievable. Whoever started this ridiculous blog copied information from the Arkansas Mike Rowe’s FB postings during his election campaign. Yep, that’s a picture of his sign, but the pics of UPROXX Mike Rowe were combined with it. (stating the obvious, I know). I know our Mike Rowe would be glad to know that you folks had so much fun with his sign. Just clearing up the facts. Knock yourselves out.