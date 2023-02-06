As spinoff shows have become more of the norm and less of a cliché nostalgia trend, more networks are planning on expanding their own IP into various other shows. If a show works, why not take the same formula and either change the era or add more interesting characters? And then if that show is good, why not try it again? That’s what Showtime seems to think as well.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Showtime is planning not one, not two, not a million, but up to four spinoffs based on their hit drama Billions, which is one of the network’s strongest shows (until Yellowjackets returns, anyway). Showtime seems inspired by the multiple iterations of Yellowstone that Paramount+ has been churning out, and are experimenting with the model.

Billions, starring Paul Giamatti, was renewed for a seventh season last year, though some people seem to think that it should have ended once Damien Lewis exited the wild world of New York City high finance.

Billions: Miami will, surprise, take place in Miami, and be set in the high-flying world of private aviation. Billions: London will bring the same model across the pond. Millions will follow a young group of financial moguls making it in Manhattan, while Trillions will tell fictional stories of wealthy industry titans around the country. Naming a show “Quadrillion” might be confusing for fans of the popular puzzle game of the same name, but they can sure try!

In addition to the billions of Billions shows, Showtime is also expected to order more than one Dexter-related show, including one prequel and one spinoff. Or perhaps a Billions/Dexter crossover would be a fun way to get everyone involved.

(Via Deadline)