There are some shows you wish would go on forever, and other well-loved shows that do go on forever, despite losing momentum a few seasons back. Hey, if it happened to Lost, it can happen to anybody. But sometimes, actors are aware when their characters or storylines are starting to become stale, and Brian Cox seems to think that the story of Succession and the Roy family could come to a close.

The actor was interviewed by The Times ahead of the Emmys earlier this week when he said he was unsure about the future of the series, and if the show would continue after season four. When asked about a potential fifth season, he responded, “I don’t know. No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on?”

Despite not being contractually obligated, it’s still likely that HBO will order a new season after the fourth begins airing sometime next year. The show has been a massive hit for the network and won multiple Emmys. Still, it seems like Cox thinks that the series could be on its way out.

Cox then threw a slight dig at Showtime’s Billions, which was just ordered for its seventh season. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions, that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.” Sorry, Paul Giamatti, but your Showtime time seems to be up, according to Logan Roy.

