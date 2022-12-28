Nostalgia reboots are often more miss than hit, but when it comes to Netflix, their continued Cobra Kai mastery proves that this streamer knows when the getting is good. In a few short weeks, That ’70s Show (which originally ran on FOX) will reboot as That ’90s Show , and as it turns out, not too much seems to have changed for the Forman basement. That’s a good thing, and here’s what we know about this show’s arrival.

Release Date

The show will stream on January 19 with a full 10-episode season available at launch. There will be familiar faces aplenty…

Cast

The O.G. Forman matriarch and patriarch will be center stage, meaning that Debra Jo Rupp is back as Kitty and Kurtwood Smith returns as Red. From there, we can expect several familiar faces from the original show as guest stars. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pick up their Jackie and Kelso roles again, and even Mila thinks that they shouldn’t have gotten married, but oh well. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will pop in as Eric and Donna, who now have a daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda). She realizes that the basement is where it’s at and decides to stay all summer long.

Leia’s not wrong! Wilmer Valderrama will also return as Fez, along with Don Stark as Bob and Tommy Chong as Leo.