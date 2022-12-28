Nostalgia reboots are often more miss than hit, but when it comes to Netflix, their continued Cobra Kai mastery proves that this streamer knows when the getting is good. In a few short weeks, That ’70s Show (which originally ran on FOX) will reboot as That ’90s Show, and as it turns out, not too much seems to have changed for the Forman basement. That’s a good thing, and here’s what we know about this show’s arrival.
Release Date
The show will stream on January 19 with a full 10-episode season available at launch. There will be familiar faces aplenty…
Cast
The O.G. Forman matriarch and patriarch will be center stage, meaning that Debra Jo Rupp is back as Kitty and Kurtwood Smith returns as Red. From there, we can expect several familiar faces from the original show as guest stars. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pick up their Jackie and Kelso roles again, and even Mila thinks that they shouldn’t have gotten married, but oh well. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will pop in as Eric and Donna, who now have a daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda). She realizes that the basement is where it’s at and decides to stay all summer long.
Leia’s not wrong! Wilmer Valderrama will also return as Fez, along with Don Stark as Bob and Tommy Chong as Leo.
Plot
Here’s the reboot’s official synopsis:
It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.
Trailer
You can view the official trailer for That ’90s Show below:
That ’90s Show comes to Netflix on January 19.