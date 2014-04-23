Mitch Hurtwitz Is Bringing A New Series To Netflix Via An Exclusive Multi-Year Deal

Mitch Hurwitz might suddenly be really busy all of the sudden, meaning those cool laid back days of being Koogler at Greendale could be a thing of the past. The Arrested Development creator just signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix, producing a new series and hopefully some more Bluth family adventures. From Deadline:

Under the multi-tier agreement, the Arrested Development creator will create and produce new original series for the Internet TV network through his banner The Hurwitz Company. Additionally, he will develop projects with other creators as a non-writing executive producer and will consult for Netflix on comedy series. Hurwitz first worked with Netflix on a new season of his Emmy-winning comedy series Arrested Development, which was released last year.

I can only hope that this new series is a better post-AD stab at a sitcom than Running Wilde. The fact that Netflix is giving Hurwitz such a big deal shows a lot of promise though and gives a peek into just how big they think they want to go in the future. It’s always a plus when the center of attention is throwing out some laughs in the press release too.

“It is incredibly inspiring to get to produce for Netflix, a company that not only doesn’t resist change, but is leaps and bounds ahead of everyone in forging it,” Hurwitz added. “The fact that I’m also getting one month of their streaming right to my TV or Xbox free…well, it really takes the sting out of buying that Xbox.” (via)

I don’t know what could make this news much better. I’m sure I’m missing something. Koogler?

(Via Deadline / Engadget)

