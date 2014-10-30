Mitch Hurwitz Is Working On A Major Edit To ‘Arrested Development’ Season 4

Eventually, there’s going to be a fifth season of Arrested Development, probably, as well as a Koogler movie that will break box-office records worldwide. But until then, Mitch Hurwitz is working on an edit of season four that would certainly change things, probably for the better. Here’s what he said in an interview with Pretentious Film Majors (around 6:35):

“Right now, I’m cutting a version of season four that tells it chronologically.”

My initial late-night binge is the only time I’ve watched a full episode from season four, partially because of the impressive, yet tiresome “one character, one episode” gimmick, but mostly because I’d always just end up listening to “Getaway,” instead. But if Hurwitz were to release this new edit, and trim out some of the extra-long episode’s fat, then it might be worth another go-around, if only for more “and Jeremy Piven.”