Will There Be A ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2?

After Moon Knight dropped its wild finale this week, which in true Marvel style, saw the Egyptian moon god Khonshu battle the alligator goddess Ammit in a Godzilla vs. Kong-style fight in front of the ancient pyramids, the big question is will the Oscar Isaac series return for a Season 2? The end-credits reveal of Moon Knight’s third identity, Jake Lockley, left the door wide open for more stories of the protector of the night, but the situation is apparently fluid.

The biggest issue is that Isaac is not contracted for any more episodes. Shortly after Moon Knight premiered, the actor made it a point to tell Variety that he didn’t want the “golden handcuffs” that keeps other MCU stars bound to the franchise, plus he just went through all of that as Poe Dameron in Star Wars. However, as a crucial part of the creative team, Isaac was given a considerable amount of freedom that could easily be used to woo him back as Moon Knight.

As for what that return might look like, nobody knows. Series director Mohamed Diab has been doing a round of interviews following the finale, and he’s been very transparent that Marvel has told him nothing. Via Deadline:

“Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey,” added the director of the season one finale. “I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans,” Diab added.

Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis told Deadline that he’s also in the dark. “Where Moon Knight lands in MCU after this, I actually don’t know,” he said.

However, Marvel may have already tipped its hand to the future of Moon Knight. A few days before the finale arrived on Disney+, Marvel teased the episode on Twitter and used some notable wording that caught fans’ attention. Despite Moon Knight being touted as a limited series, Marvel tweeted that the sixth episode would be the “season finale” not the series finale. While nothing is official at this point, and Isaac could be content with the surprisingly self-contained story that just wrapped up, we would probably hedge our bets on seeing the unusual Marvel hero return for a Season 2.

