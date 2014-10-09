‘More Wine, Your Grace?’: A Necessary And Comprehensive ‘Game Of Thrones’ Drinking Supercut

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Editor-at-Large
10.09.14 3 Comments

What did we learn from this impressively comprehensive Game of Thrones wine-drinking supercut? Well, a couple things. First of all, we learned that I will apparently watch an entire 7+ minute video of television characters from a popular television show taking sips of wine, which was kind of a surprise, to be perfectly honest.

But second, and more importantly, we learned that the Lannisters drink a hell of a lot of wine. I mean, I suppose we already knew that in the broadest terms, because Tyrion and Cersei do very little on the show that doesn’t involve an ornate booze-filled chalice in one hand or the other. But this video gives us hard data, counting up every instance of drinking from the show’s first four seasons and keeping a running tally for each house. The results, fittingly enough, are a complete bloodbath, with the Lannisters checking with 103 drinks, more than six times as many as the Starks and Baratheons (your silver and bronze winners, respectively). It’s like they say on the show, “A Lannister always, uh, something something… [hiccups, pass out in castle].” Wise words.

Anything to add in closing, milady?

Yup, sounds about right.

Source: r/gameofthrones

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOwine

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP