The Game of Thrones series finale aired in May 2019. Reaction was — to put it charitably — mixed. But despite the response to the final episode / season (even George R.R. Martin isn’t a fan), the HBO show remains massively popular; there are numerous spin-offs in development and it was one of the most tweeted-about shows in 2021.

Thrones was also one of the most pirated shows of last year. Not the entire series, but the final season. Somewhere out there is a guy who got a computer virus from illegally downloading season eight of Game of Thrones. He got what he deserved.

A report from Akamai (via the Wrap) revealed the most pirated movies and shows of 2021. The movie list was topped by Godzilla vs. Kong and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, both of which were released on HBO Max (the only theaters-only film in the top 10 is F9), while Loki and WandaVision ranked #1 and #2 on the TV side. Thrones placed at #6, ahead of The Flash season seven and Vikings season six, despite season eight coming out nearly three years later. I bet I know one of those pirates.

Here’s the full list:

Most Pirated TV Shows

1. Loki Season 1

2. WandaVision Season 1

3. Rick and Morty Season 5

4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1

5. The Walking Dead Season 10

6. Game of Thrones Season 8

7. The Flash Season 7

8. Vikings Season 6

9. True Beauty Season 1

10. Superman & Lois Season 1

Most Pirated Movies

1. Godzilla vs. Kong

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

3. Black Widow

4. F9

5. Mortal Kombat (2021)

6. The Suicide Squad

7. Cruella

8. Wonder Woman 1984

9. Raya and the Last Dragon

10. Jungle Cruise

(Via the Wrap)