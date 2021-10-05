“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

Did you get a chill or two during that line? You’re not alone. HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, which will take us back to the days when House Targaryen filled itself with all manner of blonde wigs, rather than the few we saw during the franchise’s flagship series.

The teaser arrived during the HBO Max’s Europe launch event, and we’re finally seeing the first footage of the prequel. In less than one minute, we see “gods, kings, fire, and blood,” as flashes of Targaryen hair give way to swordplay. Do we see any actual dragons? Nope, but they get namedropped by Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, and George R.R. Martin previously promised that, don’t worry, we will see plenty of dragons. Also important, however, is the visual presence of fire here, which is quite suggestive, since Martin previously clarified that the Targaryen bunch isn’t immune to fire, other than Daenerys, who emerged from the flames like it ain’t no thing.

The prequel also stars Emma D’arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, niece to Daemon and the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen (he will be portrayed by Paddy Considine), who was the fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to sit on the Iron Throne. In addition, HBO announced the following cast members during the Tuesday event:

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon – Younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron – Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

George R.R. Martin is on hand here, not only as co-creator but also co-showrunner, so we can expect to soon see plenty of interviews about when he might finish writing Winds of Winter. (Sorry, George R.R. Martin.)

House of the Dragon debuts in 2022.