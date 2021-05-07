There are multiple Muppets-themed Christmas movies and specials, most notably The Muppets Christmas Carol (a masterpiece), but Halloween has been sadly overlooked in the Muppets canon. The Muppets wiki notes that “the Muppets have made several attempts at producing Halloween-themed television specials,” but none of them came to fruition, even though Uncle Deadly could serve as in-house Vincent Price. But this fall, Disney is finally giving the Muppets a spooky adventure in Muppets Haunted Mansion.

I hope these grim grinning ghosts meet these grim laughing ghosts.

The special will take place on Halloween, obviously, when Gonzo is “challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth.” That would be the Haunted Mansion, a top-five ride at the Disney parks. (Disney should promise that if everyone with a Disney+ subscription watches Muppets Haunted Mansion, Muppet*Vision 3D will never be taken down.) Muppets Haunted Mansion will “feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together,” according to Disney+. As part of the “Halfway to Halloween” event, the streaming service also released a teaser for the special featuring Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. I like the talking crustacean, especially when he’s dressed like the Rock, but seeing Gonzo with anyone other than Rizzo is not right. Get those two back together and let them narrate more movies.

Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres in the fall.