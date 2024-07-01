What Are The Must-See TV Shows For July 2024?

Heat domes are so hot right now, literally, and that means that after you are finished binging The Bear and taking in the latest House of the Dragon and The Boys episodes, you’ll still be stuck inside. Fortunately, a variety of worthy series are also coming your way in July, even though Stranger Things (sadly) isn’t among them. Remember when that show would land in mid-summer? Delays happen, man.

The good news is that Netflix is reopening the dojo again, and there’s a murder mystery, a few new anticipated animation series, and some sci-fi goodness. Please enjoy the must-see shows for June 2024.

Those About to Die: Season 1 (Peacock series streaming 7/18)

This ain’t Gladiator (or Gladiator 2), but it does bring to mind the famous “Are you not entertained?” line from Russell Crowe’s Maximus. The story does take a swing at “bread and circuses” and the “entertainment underbelly” of Ancient Rome and adapts the story of the real-life Flavian dynasty. Anthony Hopkins will surely be not-at-all disturbing as ruler Flavius Vespasian, whose sons are battling it out over who will succeed dad.

Lady in the Lake: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 7/19)

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram star in this modern noir story from Laura Lippmann’s same-named book about privileged 1960s housewife, Maddie, who flees her marriage and launches a new career as an investigative journalist who digs into the murder of Cleo Johnson, and the secrets begin pouring out from unexpected sources in the Baltimore setting. Look for a surreal story with some supernatural aspects and Apple TV+ billing the limited series “as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.” Ouch.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia: Season 1 (Prime Video/Amazon series streaming 7/11)

The ridiculously popular R-rated animated movie from 2016 follows up with a spin off, in which the filthy jokes shall fly for a longer collective runtime. Naturally, Seth Rogen is sill forcing the leading Frank (a sausage) while the group of profane grocery items attempts to come together as a community. That should (not) go well, and Rogen will be joined again by former co-stars Kristen Wiig, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, and David Krumholtz. New characters will be portrayed by Sam Richardson, Will Forte, and more.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 7/11)

This extremely hairy spin off will return for a final season after a seven-year time jump. Freydis simply wants to find happiness while Harald is pushing for power, and Leif is closing in on Newfoundland. Take a nap, y’all.

Exploding Kittens (Netflix series streaming 7/12)

After several years of portraying the Devil, Tom Ellis is here to portray God, at least in voice form. Strangely enough, God must also mingle with humanity on earth, and he ends up stuck inside of a house cat’s body, and his new home happens to be situated near another cat who is actually the Antichrist. Also, Godcat is obsessed with a pigeon and Devilcat really enjoys naps. You in?

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/18)

Kreese is fresh outta prison, so watch out, soul of karate. Actually, Daniel and Johnny are already training their joint dojo to take on any recently escaped villainous senseis, and the world championship — Sekai Taikai — sits on the horizon. More importantly, Hawk has grown his mohawk back, which makes the long wait between seasons almost worth it, and I cannot wait to find out if anyone brawls their way into a swimming pool this season. That keeps happening, and we don’t talk enough about it. Time to fix that omission.