For the new season of his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, host David Letterman has amassed quite the collection of talent. In the trailer above, the former-Late Show leader plays the flute with Lizzo; talks to Dave Chappelle about police brutality and systemic racism in the United States; goes shopping with Kim Kardashian; and heads to a llama farm (?) with Robert Downey, Jr. Or maybe it’s RDJ’s actual house. He seems like the kind of guy who would have llamas in his backyard.

“We’ve been doing this show and each time I’m gratified because each time the person in the chair is so much smarter than I am,” Letterman says. That’s because, like any good host, he listens to his guests, whether it’s Kardashian breaking down in tears (“I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before”) or Chappelle telling him, “I was shocked that nobody ever talks about what it feels like to watch a man get murdered that way — by a man in a police uniform. But I don’t want retroactive justice. I don’t want you to get them after I’m dead. I want you to stop it.” Chappelle also wants to know if Letterman smokes weed (he used to… and an animal tranquilizer once, too).

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman returns on October 21.