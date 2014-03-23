'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Is Sort Of Returning To Television On April Fools' Day

In the greatest news of all time or the cruelest joke of all, the minds behind Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be returning to television for a special April Fools’ broadcast on the National Geographic Channel. Total Riff Off will air three episodes on April 1st, applying the classic MST3k/Rifftrax formula to programming from National Geographic. And the best part, according to Zap2It, is the trio will reprise their roles from the Sci-Fi Channel classic. From Today:

For an April 1 special called “Total Riff Off,” they’ll be cracking wise over three different one-hour episodes featuring classic clips from National Geographic shows, all in the wittiest-guys-in-the-room format that their fans know well. The clips they’ll be mocking feature mantis shrimp, leaf-nosed bats, koalas and more. When a biologist comments on how koalas don’t seem to do much, Corbett notes, “Yeah, ’cause most animals have jobs.” When the koalas are later declared, “lazy, smelly, and full of disease,” Murphy cracks, “So they’re like college students.” Watching a cassowary bird swallow an egg whole, Nelson remarks, “I eat pot roast the same way.” And animals aren’t the only ones who come in for teasing. British cinematographer Richard Terry, host of “Man v. Monster,” from which some of the show clips are taken, gets some gentle jibes, too. When Terry announces that his dream is to find and film real-life monsters, Nelson adds, “Mostly those people who drive slow in the passing lane and don’t move.”

Now I’m sure you’re saying to yourself, “this is just a goof.” And it might be an April Fools’ prank, I can’t deny that. I can only say that if this is all a ruse, it’s very elaborate and there are a lot of people buying into it.

I’m choosing to believe it too and I’m choosing to set my DVR now. MST3K is one of the greatest joys from my television upbringing and I still find myself watching clips on YouTube or catching the movie on HBO. Having it back on television in any form is welcome.