Natalie Dormer Thinks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Needs To Up Its ‘Dong’ Quota

Everywhere you look when watching Game of Thrones, it’s like boobs boobs boobs, butts butts butts (some male, but mostly female), and it’s like, hey — what about something for the ladies for freaking once? Even Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow agrees, even if he’s not particularly excited to show his Little Snow on camera.
Now we can add Natalie Dormer to the list of cast members who agree that there should be more male nudity. While promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, out in theaters today, Dormer (who has also famously bared all for the HBO series) shared her opinion on the subject with Entertainment Weekly:
“During the first season Alfie [Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy] Richard [Madden, who plays Robb Stark], and several of the men got naked—although not all the way,” Dormer recalled when asked about the nudity ratios on the HBO series. “I suppose it’s just the rules of broadcast television, isn’t it? I think Thrones has been better than your average show with the equality, but they could definitely ramp it up! Absolutely.”
Holla girlfriend, your lady Game of Thrones fans are resoundingly in agreement. And anyway, it’s not like HBO is afraid of the nudity, since Alexander Skarsgard famously hung dong for True Blood. Ball’s in your court George R.R. (PUN INTENDED.)
I never thought Maester Pycelle’s withered trunk would be in such demand, but hopefully HBO helps the ladies out.
None of the key female cast members got naked all the way either.
People don’t seem to realize that hanging dong is not the equivalent to showing boobs or even bush. It is the equivalent of a chick going spread eagle. I don’t recall seeing that too many times. And Sharon Stones blonde bush upskirt is not a full blown vagina shot.
Look, it’s VERY simply:
Shirtless male = Female butt
Male butt = shirtless female
Male pubic hair = female pubic hair
Male genitals = female genitals
That’s the scale. That is what equal levels of nudity as far as viewership arousal looks like. Girls fawn over dude chest like dudes fawn over girl butts and so on.
The only imbalance is that we NEVER see female genitals. EVER. Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and then…..where?
Yeah I get most of the nudity can be labeled as unfair or sexist, but the only problem with the argument is that most viewers don’t want to actually see dongs flapping around everywhere. I think everyone would be more them fine with more butt shots, but that part of the anatomy is just not appealing to look at to most people unless you live in a porno.
While I do love seeing dick, I would actually prefer less boobs rather than trying to justify female objectification with more male objectification. Nudity in sex scenes is fine. Nudity for nudity’s sake isn’t. So yeah, when nudity is called for, then MORE DONG! But most of the time it isn’t even called for, so how about no dongs and no boobs instead? We’re all adults here – we can watch porn anytime we want and the lucky ones among us can get laid by our partners anytime we want – so let’s let stories be stories and porn be porn and not try to turn a great story into porn just because the American public is viewed so poorly that networks think we won’t watch a show if we don’t see boobs.
Dongs are weird looking. That’s why most male full-frontal nudity is played for laughs (think Sideways and Forgetting Sarah Marshall).
Breasts and penises are not equivalent in nude scenes. There have been plenty (if not more) bare chested men in Game of Thrones than bare-chested women.
