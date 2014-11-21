Natalie Dormer Thinks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Needs To Up Its ‘Dong’ Quota

Everywhere you look when watching Game of Thrones, it’s like boobs boobs boobs, butts butts butts (some male, but mostly female), and it’s like, hey — what about something for the ladies for freaking once? Even Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow agrees, even if he’s not particularly excited to show his Little Snow on camera.

Now we can add Natalie Dormer to the list of cast members who agree that there should be more male nudity. While promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, out in theaters today, Dormer (who has also famously bared all for the HBO series) shared her opinion on the subject with Entertainment Weekly:

“During the first season Alfie [Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy] Richard [Madden, who plays Robb Stark], and several of the men got naked—although not all the way,” Dormer recalled when asked about the nudity ratios on the HBO series. “I suppose it’s just the rules of broadcast television, isn’t it? I think Thrones has been better than your average show with the equality, but they could definitely ramp it up! Absolutely.”

Holla girlfriend, your lady Game of Thrones fans are resoundingly in agreement. And anyway, it’s not like HBO is afraid of the nudity, since Alexander Skarsgard famously hung dong for True Blood. Ball’s in your court George R.R. (PUN INTENDED.)