Natalie Dormer Discusses Her Character’s Awkward ‘Game Of Thrones’ Plot Twist Next Season

SPOILERS AHEAD

Last season on Game of Thrones we all got our sweet, sweet payoff when Joffrey finally met his untimely demise, and it was everything we had hoped it could be and more. Unfortunately for Margaery Tyrell, this means that she’s now betrothed to the next heir to the Iron Throne, Joffrey’s 12-year-old brother Tommen Baratheon — which to be honest is not the worst hand of cards to be dealt when the alternative was marrying a sadistic f*ck like Joffrey.

But that doesn’t make it any less awkward for Natalie Dormer, who is now left to play a character getting married off to a child, which is even ickier than teenaged Sansa being forced onto Tyrion. Dormer recently discussed the, uh, May-December romance with EOnline:

“Margaery is just trying to play the next, you know, round of cards with the ones she’s been dealt, so it’s a particularly awkward situation for her, and young Tommen as well, so she’s just trying to befriend the kid,” Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery, told me at the Extremely Piaget launch and opening of the high-end jewelry house’s Rodeo Drive flagship. “She’s just trying to befriend him. It’s very awkward as an actress being given that specification. It’s not an easy thing to do.” Dormer said she couldn’t exactly prepare for the storyline. “I wasn’t expecting to be alive still,” she cracked. “But here I am, so I’m just navigating it the best I can and as delicately as I can, to be honest.”

Well good news, because while Natalie Dormer may be totally weirded out that her character is marrying a child, insane Game of Thrones fans on the internet are still horrifying goblins, because this is what came up when I started typing out “margaery tyrell tommen” to find an image to use for this post:

Cool your jets, freaks. The only pussy Tommen Baratheon is getting near is Ser Pounce. (Please bring back Ser Pounce.)