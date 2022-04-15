Celebrities are just like us! Even they have to decide between the person they’re dating or having a pool!

Natasha Lyonne apparently refused to settle for someone who opted to live in Los Angeles without a pool. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne talked about the second season of her Netflix series Russian Doll, which drops on April 20, and her life as a child actress in the 90s. She also explained the truly hilarious and understandable reason why she broke up with Fred Armisen, the Saturday Night Live alum she dated since 2014 and was quarantined with in Los Angeles during the lockdown stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Lyonne has since called it quits because she wanted a pool and Armisen did not.

I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal.

In the meantime, I’ll be wondering what Fred Armisen has against pools that would make him lose Natasha Lyonne over one.