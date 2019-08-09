NETFLIX

Russian Doll, one of the buzziest and most unexpectedly inventive shows of the year, holds a “dark, shameful secret.” Do you want to know what it is?

Tough. Co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne isn’t blabbing. Not yet, at least.

While Netflix is canceling shows left and right (including the late, great Tuca and Bertie), Russian Doll was thankfully renewed for another season. The premise might seem one-and-done, but the plan all along has been for three seasons, according to the Orange Is the New Black actress. “I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three.” Lyonne was also asked about the one thing she, along with fellow creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, have learned heading into season two:

“There is one [mistake] that is so big that none of us has ever spoken about it because we’re all so ashamed. We corrected it in the edit. Someday when this show is really over, I’ll happily talk about. But it’s our dark, shameful secret. When I think about how hard we worked at the script level and for us to then discover it in the edit? The idea that despite all those layers of protection, where in each phase we were discovering something new, we missed this one thing so glaringly was a real shock to us. If there was something I learned, it was to continue to be able to look at it with fresh eyes. Maybe we need to keep one person in the dark on the whole thing who can read [it] from a distance meticulously in the end. A job called fresh eyes.”

Her dream fit for the role: Harvey Keitel’s Fixer character from Pulp Fiction, and now I want to hear Natasha Lyonne recite Samuel L. Jackson’s Ezekiel monologue. Maybe in season three. Anyway, what do you think the “dark, shameful secret” is? My guess: we’re the ones saying “cockroach” wrong.

my sexuality is natasha lyonne saying cockroach in RUSSIAN DOLL pic.twitter.com/guzrLLxV6r — Cody Corrall 💬 (@dykediscourse) February 5, 2019

(Via Hollywood Reporter)