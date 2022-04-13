Joseph Gordon-Levitt didn’t do too many big projects for a bit there, but now he’s back and busier than ever. He had a plum role in The Trial of the Chicago 7, earned cheers for playing Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped, and is even voicing Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ Tom Hanks-starring Pinocchio. Now this: As per Variety, he’s reuniting with a director who gave him one of his best roles.

That person is Rian Johnson, whose breakthrough, 2005’s high school neo-noir Brick, starred the former child star as a kind of teenage Philip Marlowe. Now he’s joining the cast of Poker Face, Johnson’s new Peacock series that stars Natasha Lyonne as a detective solving a new murder each episode. (For those who’ve wanted the always delightful Russian Doll co-creator/star in a modern day Columbo reboot, sounds like this may wind up being the closest thing.)

When Gordon-Levitt appeared in Brick, he was coming off the child abuse drama Mysterious Skin, which helped him transition from 3rd Rock from the Sun into more adult roles. Ever since he’s done small roles in Johnson’s movies since — a quickie cameo in The Brothers Bloom, an uncredited voice in Knives Out — and though details on Gordon-Levitt’s role are currently under wraps, it seems like this time it’ll be a full-blown reunion for two people who over the last decade-and-a-half have accomplished so much.

