NBC Is Teaming Up With The Showrunner From ‘Supernatural’ To Reboot ‘Frequency’

I like to think that there is a great big spinning wheel with the title of each and every successful and semi-successful movie from the last 30 years on it, and every time a TV executive needs an idea, they go to this wheel and spin it to come away with their latest reboot. This time, Frequency has been pulled off the board by NBC, who have ordered a pilot script for an adaptation of the sci-fi/crime thriller. You remember Frequency, don’t you?

I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t, but the film was a box office success (but not a blockbuster) and it was a solid movie, if memory serves me.

In the film, Dennis Quaid (Great Balls of Fire) plays a firefighter in 1969 and Jim Caviezel (Passion of the Christ) plays a detective and Quaid’s grown son in 1999 who reaches out to his long dead father via ham radio to warn him about an upcoming tragedy. Not exciting enough for you? Look at it this way, Jesus is reaching out to his father to right past wrongs and his father is Jerry Lee Lewis and they team up to thwart a serial killer. Better?

While I’m reasonably sure that the whole “Jesus and Jerry Lee” thing won’t be a part of the reboot, it sounds like the rest of the original story is in play.

Based on the New Line Cinema feature written by Toby Emmerich, Supernatural showrunner Jeremy Carver will pen the new version for Warner Bros. Television, where he is under an overall deal. NBC’s Frequency is described as a character-driven drama in which an NYPD detective connects with his son, 30 years in the future. The two must work together to change the history of tragic events to come while also getting the chance to heal their complicated relationship.

As I said, this was a solid movie and I’ll be excited to see it morph into a TV show, especially with Carver’s involvement; though, I wonder what this means for his role with Supernatural if this goes to series. My only question is, how on earth are they going to explain what a ham radio is?

Via THR