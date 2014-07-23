Nelsan Ellis (Lafayette) From ‘True Blood’ Does Not Think Highly Of Luke Grimes, Who Quit Over Gay Stuff

Nelsan Ellis, who plays the mostly wonderful Lafayette on True Blood and who I just actually learned is not actually gay in real life, has Very Strong Opinions on Luke Grimes — the actor who we previously mentioned quit the series after he found out his character was to have a gay storyline involving Lafayette. (Just to clarify, he quit over the gay storyline itself, not because the gay storyline is also terrible.)
In an interview with Vulture, Ellis responded to a question of whether or not he had a chance to bond with Grimes before he homophobed into the sunset.
I didn’t, but I’m completely … I mean, I can say I’m not going to make a comment, but I just think that, you’re an actor, you’re an actor on a show that’s True Blood, we’re all sitting there going, “You quit your job because … really?” I’m just… I’m over him. You quit your job because you don’t want to play a gay part? As if it’s … You know what? I’m going to stop talking.
Yet, he went on to say…
You have to be open. But more importantly, you make a statement when you do something like that. I did a documentary called Damn Wonderful, about gay suicide, and you make a statement, a big statement, when you go, “I don’t want to play this part because it’s gay.” If you have a child, if you have a son, and he comes out as gay, what are you going to do? If you have a daughter who comes out gay …? You just made a statement, and it has ripple effects.
Well said. As I kind of stated before, I’m sure it’s a pretty sucky bait and switch to have to go from Jessica Hamby’s love interest to literally any other love interest on the show — but this is True Blood and no one stays with anyone for very long. So just suck it up, be a man and kiss a boy.
Ahh yes, the “sorry, I only make out with hot chicks” rider his agent forgot to put into the contract. He better hope that 50 Shades of Gray is a huge hit, because otherwise he’s just Heigl’d his career.
Meh. I can see quitting because he didn’t want to kiss a dude. There have been performers who quit because they didn’t want to do nude scenes; this is pretty much the same thing. I think it’s obvious that he wasn’t objecting to having gay characters, because True Blood. But it is different having to do it.
Poor bastard didn’t even get to have one sex scene with Jessica this season. That’s reason enough for anyone to quit.
I don’t get the outrage. So it’s not enough to be ok with dudes kissing dudes, you have to actually be kissing dudes yourself? Isn’t this all supposed to be about respecting other people and what not? He probably lay lost money on this deal, so I’m thinking this is a “problem” that the market will sort out on its own. This is just more rage bait.
Agreed.
I could also agree with the comment the below, but I won’t because TedStevens is an asshole.
Get off your high horse. He doesn’t wanna kiss a dude, that doesn’t make him a homophobe.
Bingo.
Like in we’re the millers:
Kenny: Just because I don’t want a man’s penis in my mouth, that makes me homophobic?
David: That’s exactly what that means.
Kenny: Not sure I agree with that logic.
You guys are getting this all wrong. It’s not that he doesn’t want to kiss a dude, it’s that he doesn’t want to kiss a black dude….cut him some slack, he’s just a racist, not a homophobe.
Yeah, I can see where the ‘it doesn’t make him a homophobe’ crowd is coming from. However, he’s an actor, and the context within which this has occurred is different than say not wanting to putting some dude you just met’s cock in your mouth
I wouldn’t like to be hit on by anyone who I’m not attracted too. I’m not into dudes, so wouldn’t really appreciate it, as much as I wouldn’t appreciate being hit on by a less than attractive lady. I have no problem however, with dudes banging dudes.
But, this isn’t a case of ‘I don’t want to do scenes with people I’m not attracted too’ – he’s an actor, and if a scene presented itself in which he had to make out with a gross fat lady, he sure as hell would (and I’m not making a massive assumption here, he signed up to pay a role in True Blood, so he’ll no doubt sink pretty low for that pay check) – he’s basing this decision on the fact that the scenes are with a dude.
So yeah, in this context, that does make him a homophobe.
You’re reaching pretty far to make your point. I’m not buying it.
What’re you having trouble with, friend?
How far does personal taste extend into your professional life? If you signed a contract at work and next year your boss added something to the role that was outside of your personal taste are you bound to perform that task? Would the gay storyline clash with the role presumed for ’50 Shades of Gray? Probably. Would it clash with a role in ’50 Shades Of Gay’? Probably not. This is an example of why actors and band members should just say “creative differences”. Keeps them out of the shit !
I don’t get how this guy is wrong for not wanting to kiss a dude, but it’s okay for that redhead not to get naked.
No.
But if your job is acting on a show with gay characters, and then you suddenly decide to quit because you don’t pretend to make out with other men on a TV show, then you are definitely a shitty actor, and possibly a homophobe.