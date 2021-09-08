Just in time for your holiday baking, a new Netflix series is hitting the streaming service that is sure to make you feel like not only a shoddy baker, but a pretty lousy engineer, too. In Netflix’s Baking Impossible, “the most creative and innovative bakers” are being paired up with “the best and brightest engineers” to make treats that don’t only look and taste good, but also make to journey to the judge’s mouths’ nothing less than a jaw-dropping experience. However, if all that’s not enough to pique your interest, there’s one other thing that should be mentioned as well: prior to the start of the competition, none of the engineers or bakers have ever met one another, meaning collaboration will have to happen fast.

The eight-episode long first season, hosted by Justin Willman (Magic for Humans, Cupcake Wars), premieres in two batches, the first one releasing on October 6, and the second on the 13. Cross all eight episodes, pairs of “Bakineers” (one baker and one engineer) will compete in designing and baking creations that are required to not only to taste good but must also survive “intense engineering stress tests,” though what exactly these tests will be are yet to be revealed. According to Baking Impossible‘s press release, “an edible boat that floats, edible mini-golf courses,” and “an edible skyscraper that must withstand a simulated quake” are all items we can expect to see grace the series. In the trailer, we also get a glimpse of a moving jukebox and what appear to be operational vehicles, so truly just about anything could happen here.

Ultimately, the teams are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, as well as the title of “World’s Best Bakineers.” If all that sounds like a bit too much pressure, of course, Netflix still has Nailed It, a baking show sure to bolster even the most amateur’s baker’s confidence.