In times of turmoil, sometimes the best thing to do is watch rich people be rich and forget about your own problems for a bit, and Netflix knows that. Season two of your favorite California socialite reality show Bling Empire will premiere on May 13th, with two new cast members.

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang will join the season, along with influencer and philanthropist Mimi Morris. Season two will consist of eight 40-minute episodes filled with the best can’t-look-away drama that can only involve the richest models, doctors, and heiresses, naturally.

Wang and Morris will join the cast from season one, which includes model Kevin Taejin Kreider, real estate agent Kane Lim, Dancing With The Stars alum Christine Chiu and her husband Gabirel Chiu, film producer Kelly Mi Li, socialite Anna Shay, denim heiress Cherie Chan, and fashion blogger Jamie Xie.

The official season two synopsis from Netflix: