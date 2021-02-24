Netflix is leaning hard into using its algorithm to solve the problem of not knowing what to watch. And now, that includes downloading stuff on your phone it thinks you’ll like. Earlier in the week, Netflix introduced a Downloads For You feature which allows its app to automatically download movies and shows onto your devices if it recommends them according to your viewing history.

Many of the features the streaming service tests out attempt to eliminate the paradox of choice. Namely, that thing that happens when you can’t figure out what to watch amid an endless-seeming list of options, and so you watch nothing. Things like a “watch a random episode” button have been tested in the past, and its “Play Something” option will automatically pick something from your My List queue if you’re stuck.

But Downloads For You takes it a bit further, allowing you to reserve a certain amount of space — Netflix used 1, 3, and 5GB as its examples — on a device for Netflix to fill with content you’ll enjoy according to its algorithm. The feature is currently working on Android devices, and according to the blog post Netflix is “testing” the feature on iOS devices soon. The function won’t turn on automatically, mind you, but it’s there if you need it.

As the AV Club points out, the concept isn’t without a catch: the automatic downloads are only based on what Netflix thinks you’ll like. So depending on how well-curated your profile is (and if you’re sharing it with someone, well, good luck) it could be a great tool or completely worthless. And the download limits can be changed to keep your precious phone storage available for homebound selfies or photos of your takeout meals or whatever you need that space for. But it’s certainly one way to keep the content flowing again once you finally travel to a place without consistent WiFi and a much bigger screen. Whenever that is.

[via AV Club]