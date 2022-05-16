Geeks are back, have you heard? They didn’t really go anywhere but…Netflix announced that Geeks are back, so Geeks are Back! For its second annual Geeked Week, Netflix will be giving first looks and behind-the-scenes teasers for some of their highly-anticipated projects in the works. It seems like the term “geek” is pretty loose here. Here is the official description:

Netflix’s Geeked Week is back on June 6-10 with its five-day live virtual fan fest. The event will celebrate Netflix’s genre slate with exclusive news, sneak peeks, talent panels and more from our genre films, series, and games. Join us for Geeked Week everyday June 6th – 10th

Some of the projects include Resident Evil, Umbrella Academy, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Of course, there is an entire day dedicated to Netflix’s favorite child, Stranger Things, which drops its fourth season next week.

Geeked Week 2022 is about to be out of this world with Stranger Things, The Sandman, The Gray Man and more coming your way June 6-10. 🌎🌍🌏 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/D8l07DB6yc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2022

There will also be a first look at the highly-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman starring Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. There were also some quick glimpses at Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, Gray Man, First Kill, and plenty of others. Perhaps The Geeks will be the ones to save Netflix, since they have been having some trouble keeping their dedicated fans happy as of late.

Check out the trailer above. Geeked Week takes place virtually from June 6th-10th.