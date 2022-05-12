Despite Netflix’s declining numbers and general lack of self-awareness, the streamer is continuing to do what they do best: make things people didn’t really ask for, instead of renewing actually good shows. Next up is a series based on the massive franchise Resident Evil.

The upcoming series will be an ambitious tale of a young woman trying to survive amongst a sea of zombie-like humanoids. So, your basic run-of-the-mill zombie story, but they added the word “bad-ass” to make it relate to the Current Times. According to the official description:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade (Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart) is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. The series is from showrunner Andrew Dabb and promises to have “the best of the Resident Evil Universe DNA – bad-ass heroines, insane creatures (some new/some familiar), a battle for survival, questions about what it means to be family, Umbrella Corporation’s greed and corruption; and of course, a deep mystery to unravel.

The series will be based on the hit video game and movie franchise which debuted in the 90s, though fans on Twitter aren’t super pumped about it, with many fans concluding that it just simply does not work as a television show, and makes very little sense that it would take place in that universe. We all know Netflix doesn’t really take user feedback very well, though.

If it didn't have the Umbrella logo nothing about this would say "Resident Evil" https://t.co/piZI8aA4N5 — Lavender (@LavenderGhast) May 12, 2022

The series will debut on July 14th. Check out the spooky trailer above.