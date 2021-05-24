Are you jonesing for a fix of The Witcher as the franchise (which will include spinoffs) gets back on track following pandemic delays? You’re not alone, and Netflix’s upcoming “Geeked Week” will undoubtedly have something for you. The streamer has announced dates (June 7-11) for their inaugural holding of this event. Get ready because the week shall bring five days filled with nerd appreciation for everything that fandoms do — and it is a lot — to keep the passion alive for their favorite characters and stories.

In an announcement, Netflix revealed that GeekedWeek.com will be a central hub for this virtual event, which will provide to “fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars and much more about all your favorite Netflix series and films.” Further, the event is free and entirely online and will be preserved, “so you can get in on the action whenever you want from wherever you are in the world.”

In other words, prepare to see some Henry Cavill-focused action, news about The Umbrella Academy and Masters of the Universe, as well as more on the long-awaited live-action series version of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. There will be trailers, star drop-ins, and (hopefully) some release dates, and there’s a mention of The Old Guard in Netflix’s on-site announcement, so maybe we’ll hear some sequel news or hints at a video game tie-in? Look here, I’m already speculating in fandom mode, so the Netflix announcement has done its job well.

Here are the official Twitter and Instagram announcements from Netflix’s newly established Geeked accounts, so set your bookmarks accordingly.