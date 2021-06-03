Netflix’s Geeked Week is officially coming, y’all. That means that fans of The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, The Sandman, and Cobra Kai (and more) should get a good fix from the streaming platform as franchises get back on track following pandemic delays. Netflix has released the above teaser to get genre fans ready for a full-on week (June 7-11, beginning at 9:00 am PST/12:00 pm EST) for the inaugural edition of this event, which will feature five days of appreciation for everything that fandoms do to keep the passion alive for their favorite characters, TV shows, and gaming endeavors.

Geeked Week promises to dig into five broad categorizations — comic book, sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and YA — both for films and TV series, with a ton of trailers, news, and appearances from the stars themselves. First looks, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, live performances, and you name it, things will be happening. The streaming services’ YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok accounts will be ground central for releases as they happen, and the entire week should be pretty bonkers for fans of 50+ Netflix projects, including the following:

The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Cuphead Show!, Arcane, Lucifer, Fear Street Trilogy, Kate, Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, La Casa de Papel, Resident Evil, Cowboy Bebop, Cobra Kai, Godzilla: Singular Point, Sweet Tooth, Vikings: Valhalla

Previously, Netflix revealed that GeekedWeek.com will be a daily wrap-up location to give “fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars and much more about all your favorite Netflix series and films.” The event will be completely free, too, and watchable later on, if you aren’t able to partake live. Hopefully, we’ll see more on the streaming service edging into the gaming realm, and here’s a Twitter announcement below.